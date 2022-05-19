Chairwoman Anna Rawlings reveals the findings and recommendations from the Commerce Commission's market study into supermarkets. Video / Commerce Commission

The Government's Budget 2022 announcement that it will tonight introduce urgent legislation to ban supermarket chains from blocking competitors from getting land for new stores has been welcomed.

Chris Wilkinson, a specialist consultant of First Retail Group, was pleased to hear about that, following the Commerce Commission's report on competition in the sector out in early March.

Putting restrictive covenants on land to block competition was not good for consumers, Wilkinson said, and the amendment could help parties with the potential to challenge the existing Countdown/Foodstuffs duopoly.

"This could be beneficial as urban areas grow," he said referring to greenfield opportunities for new stores in growing areas like Auckland and Christchurch.

"The covenant model is something that was very much a focus over the last few decades. The supermarket duopoly has had the opportunity to select the sites they most wanted," he said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Government was committed to boosting grocery sector competition to ensure people paid fair prices for food and other basics, and it would bring in the law change tonight.

Wilkinson said that might well assist growing chains and new entrants.

"They encircled the most desirable areas of our towns and cities," Wilkinson said of existing duopoly supermarket land buying activities.

But whether the law change would counter rising property prices and historically strong geographic positions was yet to be seen.

"The key question is what's left out there for rivals to develop? This may be a little too late," Wilkinson said.

"Covenants have had widespread impacts in terms of locking out regenerative opportunities. The fact that there's been the potential for smaller-scale operations to go in alongside other types of businesses would be hugely beneficial to lower socio-economic areas," Wilkinson said.

Under "response to supermarket study", Robertson today said the Government would tackle the root causes of higher grocery bills by introducing urgent legislation to stop supermarkets from blocking competitors from accessing land to open new stores.

"The Commerce Commission's findings indicate that restrictive covenants over land are a major barrier to supermarkets accessing new sites, so we're banning these covenants from being used to stop competition. Legislation will be introduced on Budget night to make this happen," Robertson's statement said.

Robertson went further.

"The Government is looking at how a code of conduct between major retailers and suppliers could be developed and what role a dedicated regulator for the grocery sector could play," Robertson's statement at 2pm today said.

The Commerce Commission study released on March 8 partly blamed property for our groceries being so expensive, with the duopoly accused of land banking to bar competitors.

Submissions from the Warehouse Group, the Food and Grocery Council and Consumer New Zealand referred to restrictive land practices including land banking and slapping on covenants.

The Warehouse Group's submission mentions limited access to supply of suitable sites and that certain property leases contain restrictive covenants.

The NZ Food and Grocery Council also mentioned land banking "as a well-established strategic barrier to entry".

Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island have already agreed that site availability was a factor impacting entry and expansion by supermarkets, but indicated their view it should not be given inappropriate prominence in ComCom analysis and recommendations, ComCom said.

Land for suitable sites may not be physically available due to geography or existing patterns of urban development.

Beyond that, ComCom identified two key conditions of entry and expansion that may impact site availability or development: planning regulations about supermarket development and conduct by the major grocery retailers affecting the availability of store sites.

That last point includes land banks or placing covenants or encumbrances on titles to restrict others' opportunities to build a supermarket.

If they leased land, they might put a caveat on the title to say a supermarket couldn't operate there, ComCom said.