Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Land banking by supermarkets should be banned: Commerce Commission competition report

5 minutes to read
Chair Anna Rawlings reveals the findings and recommendations from the Commerce Commission's market study into supermarkets. Video / Commerce Comission

Chair Anna Rawlings reveals the findings and recommendations from the Commerce Commission's market study into supermarkets. Video / Commerce Comission

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Property has been partly blamed for our groceries being so expensive, with the Foodstuffs/Woolworths duopoly accused of land banking to bar competitors - a practice the Commerce Commission wants banned.

Submissions from The Warehouse Group,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.