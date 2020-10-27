Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Costco starts building $100m NZ debut but opening delayed

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Costco heading to Auckland, press interview
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The world's second largest retailer has begun building its first New Zealand store in its $100 million entry to this country - but it won't be opening next year as it originally announced.

Patrick Noone,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.