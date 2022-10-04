Cooking the Books podcast: Investing fundamentals to keep you stable through a market crash

More New Zealanders now have investments in shares than term deposits. Photo / 123RF

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's strategies to stabilise your investments while the market is down. Hosted by Frances Cook, this episode is in partnership with the FMA.

Here's something that makes my investor heart happy – for the first time, there are more people invested in shares than term deposits, and most New Zealanders over 18 have at least one investment.

That's information out of the FMA's 2022 Investor Confidence research, and it means more people are taking the opportunity to build their wealth and financial security.

Wonderful.

There is a fly in the ointment, though.

Now that the market is falling and showing an unpleasant amount of red on the books, many of these new investors are feeling stomach-churning worry any time they log in to check on their money.

It's one thing to know that the market goes down from time to time, but it's entirely different when you actually experience it, and especially if it's the first time you've experienced it.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Tammy Peyper, Investor Capability Manager for the Financial Markets Authority.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

