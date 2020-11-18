Cooking the Books podcast: How to find financial stability in an unstable world

OPINION

This year alone, we've had major wildfires in Australia and the US, we've had elections which caused big disruptions in some countries, and of course, who could go past the pandemic which has changed all of our lives in major ways.

There's still time left in 2020 of course, but I don't want to tempt fate.

To say it's unstable right now is an understatement, and it's causing many of us to rethink a few things.

One of those is of course, our money. When handled right, your money can provide a buffer between you and some of the scarier parts of the world.

It can cushion you, from the worst of the shocks.

Our guest today has written a book all about how you could do that, combining philosophy with personal finance advice for a truly unique perspective.

For the latest podcast I talked to Richard Meadows, financial columnist and author of Optionality.

We discussed how he had hit financial freedom, how the current instability changed things, and whether the average person could work towards financial independence.

