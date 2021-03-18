Cooking the Books podcast: How to choose a financial advisor

OPINION:

It's something we'll often say on this show – we talk about the general rules of how money works, but after that you have to apply it to your own individual situation.

If things are complicated enough, you might want to look for a financial advisor to help you.

But if the letters coming into my inbox are anything to go by, people are quite worried about how to pick the right person to advise them.

Fair enough too. Bringing in a professional to help with something so important has a weird power dynamic – you have to trust that they're handling your money in the way that's truly in your best interests.

The Financial Markets Authority has overhauled the rules in this area, aiming to give you more protection in this exact situation.

So what's changed, and how do you now find the right person to help you make good money moves?

In the latest podcast I talked to Gillian Boyes from the Financial Markets Authority.

