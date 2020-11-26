Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Continuous Disclosure: What happens to markets, post Covid?

4 minutes to read

Investors are pondering what markets will look like, once Covid-19 is in decline. Photo / NIAID-RML

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

The advent of three promising vaccines to combat Covid-19 has left investors scratching their heads about what this will mean for sharemarkets, many of which have continued to rally sharply throughout the pandemic.

Governments and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.