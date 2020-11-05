Website of the Year

Business

Continuous Disclosure: Harmoney's board tidy up, Pushpay off the list and investors eye council assets

Investors would be keen if Auckland Council ever decided it would like to float Ports of Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Tamsyn Parker
Money Editor, NZ Herald

Harmoney's board tidy up

Three directors have left the board of consumer finance lender Harmoney ahead of its prospectus release and sharemarket float on November 19.

Companies Office records show Australian director Udhav Goenka -

