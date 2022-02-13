Contact Energy, owner of the Clyde Dam in Otago, reported 31 per cent increase in operating earnings for the second half of 2021 on Monday. Photo / file

Contact Energy, owner of the Clyde Dam in Otago, reported 31 per cent increase in operating earnings for the second half of 2021 on Monday. Photo / file

Contact Energy has reported a strong rise in operating earnings on the back of strong hydro generation and given a positive outlook for renewables development.

Wellington-headquartered Contact said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments was $322 million for the six months to December 31, up 31 per cent on the same period a year earlier.

The results were in line with market expectations, although Contact's rivals are expected to report flat earnings for the second half of 2021.

Contact's statutory profit after tax was $134m, a 72 per cent increase on the same period in 2020.

Operating free cash flow dropped 17 per cent to $131m which chief executive Mike Fuge said was a function of the greater proportion of sales from its hydro stations at Clyde and Roxburgh in the lower South Island.

"When it rains, operating earnings increase as we don't have to run more expensive thermal generation, but cash flow is impacted as we store the gas we purchased for use in the future," Fuge said.

The results were solid, Fuge said. "It's very pleasing to provide investors with a solid financial report card. We've seen double-digit growth in our operating earnings and profit off the back of a period of strong hydro generation."

Contact maintained its interim dividend of 14 cents per share which is partially imputed.

"We've also progressed a range of renewable energy projects across New Zealand and our retail business has continued to build market share in electricity and broadband," Fuge said.

Last week Contact revealed a blowout in the cost of the Tauhara geothermal project near Taupo, which is set to cost $140m more than initially estimated, although part of the increase relates to expanding the generation capacity.

Contact said it had lodged an application for an extension of its geothermal consents at Wairakei and for a potential 50 megawatt geothermal power station at Te Huka, in the Taupo region.

Contact had also secured land access rights for around 600MW of wind projects across New Zealand.