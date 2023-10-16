The mortgage-free Governor of the Reserve Bank of NZ, Adrian Orr, says inflation is ‘evil’. In this extensive interview, he discusses his plan to reduce interest rates and his regrets.

It has been a sticky adversary for politicians and the central bank, and brutal for many shoppers and households.

The Reserve Bank Governor has even called it “evil”.

But did inflation cool down in the September quarter?

Stats NZ is expected to release the latest consumers price index (CPI) figures this morning.

The data should show how much more - or less - Kiwis paid for a basket of goods in the three months ended September 30.

Although not a perfect measure of inflation, nothing is.

And the CPI is widely regarded as the most accurate and comprehensive available measure of inflation.

Despite last week’s news about falling food prices, some economists don’t expect the quarterly inflation figures due out today to deliver much respite.

Inflation shot up in autumn 2021 and annual rates of inflation kept rising until June 2022.

Despite some slight declines, the CPI has remained stubbornly high since then.

CPI at the last quarter was 6.0 per cent for the year.

That was down from 6.7 per cent the previous quarter and close to economists’ forecasts but still “uncomfortably high”, according to Westpac’s Satish Ranchhod.

Several countries overseas have also faced some tough inflation challenges, or quirks.

In the United States, consumer prices rose 0.4 per cent in September, which according to CNBC and CNN was more than analysts had expected.

But in China, deflation and weak consumer demand has been a threat.

The latest New Zealand CPI data is expected at 10.45am, or soon after.