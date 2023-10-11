Some surprising and likely welcome news for shoppers has emerged. Photo / 123rf

Food prices fell in September by 0.4 per cent.

After seasonal adjustment, those prices rose 0.1 per cent.

That’s still a dramatic change from months of mostly-punishing price increases this year.

Stats NZ released the latest food price index this morning.

In September, compared with August, fruit and vegetables prices fell 3.9 per cent, and fell 0.9 per cent after seasonal adjustment.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices were unchanged, and grocery food prices overall were also unchanged.

Non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 1.0 per cent, Stats NZ said.

Restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.3 per cent.

The September stats are a far cry from most previous months this year.

But they still have not made much of a dent in the year-on-year stats.

Food prices increased 8.0 per cent in the year ending September 30.

Year-on-year, fruit and vegetables prices were up 1.4 per cent.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices took a bigger bite out of wallets, increasing 6.9 per cent over the year.

On a monthly basis, food prices rose 0.5 per cent in August 2023 compared with July 2023.

After adjusting for seasonal effects, they were up 0.4 per cent in August.

Today’s data follows a fruit and vegetable price increase of 5.4 per cent in August 2023, compared to one year earlier.

In the year to July 2023, those prices increased 6.2 per cent.