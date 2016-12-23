The company, which acquired Turoa out of receivership in 2000, reported 430,000 skier days for the 2006 season (one person skiing for a day is classed as one skier day).
By the 2015 season that had fallen to 340,550, a 21 per cent reduction, according to the most recent annual report.
The decline would be even steeper if you went back to the mountain's heyday in the 1980s, before the disruption of the mid-1990s Ruapehu eruptions, from which the North Island ski industry has never fully recovered.
People have a wider range of weekend and holiday activity options these days. There's a lot to watch on Netflix and flights to Bali, Thailand or Australia are going cheap.
A map of Mt Ruapehu:
And Mt Ruapehu, unlike the South Island ski areas, doesn't attract large numbers of international skiers. While skier numbers at Ruapehu have slid, Queenstown has been booming, thanks in part to overseas skiers.
Other challenges for RAL have included boardroom battles and operating licence issues that have delayed the investments, such as new lifts, which are crucial to increasing the number of skiers, snowboarders and other visitors.
There was a devastating arson attack at Whakapapa in 2009, and a diesel spill at Turoa in 2013 contaminated Raetihi's water supply and dealt a blow to the firm's reputation among local communities.
Sam Clarkson, owner of the Edge to Edge ski rental shop in Whakapapa Village and one of RAL's more than 4000 shareholders, claims the company is in a "death spiral" from which it will recover only if there are major changes to the board and management.
Beginnings
RAL's roots stretch back to 1953 when it was established by a group of ski enthusiasts.
The board realises that the current operating model is not sustainable.
It's a public benefit entity - with a virtual monopoly on North Island skiing - that doesn't pay tax because its profits are reinvested into maintenance and redevelopment of ski facilities.
The firm, which reported a $763,992 surplus from revenue of $27.4m in the last financial year, employs roughly 65 staff over the summer months, swelling to around 750 during winter.
Shareholders do not receive dividends and their shares don't appreciate in value. The only reason for holding them is to have some say in the direction of the business.
RAL chairman Murray Gribben admitted the firm was going off-piste in his address to shareholders at the company's 63rd annual meeting, held at the Château Tongariro in July.
"The board realises that the current operating model is not sustainable," Gribben said. "The financial results over the past few years are a key indicator of that."
One of Clarkson's main gripes is a major reduction in Whakapapa's beginner facilities. There were previously a number of learner areas on the upper field, but Happy Valley - at the base area - now offers the only "green" runs.
"They are now on the last turn of the death spiral - if they remove any more beginner facilities we won't have any at all," says Clarkson.
McDonald, a veteran company director who chairs consulting firm Opus International and is a director of the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research, initially refused to stand down on the grounds that it was his duty to act in the best interests of the company "not to win a popularity contest".
"In my opinion the root cause of RAL's problem is that the board has a shared, relatively narrow culture and a lack of thought diversity, a quite limited comfort zone and an unwillingness to seriously challenge and change," he wrote.
Former RAL director John Sandford, who was on the board from 2004 to 2011, says the firm has "suffered at the governance level".
"Its governance systems aren't robust enough," he says, adding that the company's capital structure requires serious examination.
"I think it's inhibited by the fact it was set up as a non-tax paying entity 60 years ago and I'd certainly challenge that that's the right structure going forward."
So would RAL benefit from being a more commercial operation?
Nor does he think RAL would benefit from a change in its capital structure. "The business is run as a commercial operation - full stop."
The company says ample resources are put into maintenance. "Safety of our customers is paramount."
Expansion plans
Back up on the slopes, Mazey shows off the panorama that will greet passengers when they disembark from the proposed gondola.
Delta Corner, at an altitude of about 2000m, offers a sweeping view of the central North Island, from Ngauruhoe, Mt Tongariro and Lake Taupo all the way to Mt Taranaki in the west.
Knoll Ridge Chalet - the current destination for non-skiing visitors, particularly over summer - doesn't provide the same vista, as the views of Ruapehu's neighbouring volcanoes are blocked by the jagged Pinnacles range.
The eight-seater gondola would have a café at its top station and "snow play" facilities including toboggan trails that could operate from June through to February.
The development, which requires resource and Department of Conservation consents, is a key plank in the firm's efforts to increase year-round visitor numbers.
Boosting off-season revenue is vital to smooth out its volatile earnings that can be hit by poor snowfalls or a string of bad weather over the weekends or school holidays.
A big challenge for the company, however, is the fact that it operates in a national park and summer activities other than hiking - such as mountain biking, a big summer revenue earner for many ski resorts - are not allowed.
This place has been a big part of my life and it still will be.
Mazey says the gondola, combined with a new express quad chairlift that opened on Whakapapa's lower mountain this year, replacing two ancient double chairlifts, would "eliminate" queues at the base area on busy winter days.
RAL is courting potential investors who could help fund the gondola project, which would require a total investment of up to $37 million, he says.
There are also plans for a number of additional new lifts on both sides of the mountain.
These include a quad chair that will replace Whakapapa's Waterfall T-bar, set to be installed over the coming summer, and a six-seater express that would replace the ageing Knoll Ridge and Valley T-bars.
The investment plans have been held up by uncertainty about the Department of Conservation licences the ski areas require to operate in Tongariro National Park.
Whakapapa's licence was finally renewed in December, allowing the company to press ahead with developments on that side of the mountain.
Turoa's licence, due to expire at the end of 2022, is yet to be renewed. RAL hopes this will be resolved this year.
A key aspect of the licenses is RAL's relationship with local iwi. Ruapehu is of great spiritual significance to Maori, principally Ngati Tuwharetoa, Ngati Rangi and Ngati Uenuku.
Mazey says iwi recognise the benefits RAL offers, such as employment.