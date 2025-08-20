Advertisement
Spark boss on ‘green shoots’ after telco’s ‘most challenging year’ – including 1300 layoffs

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson discussed the company's full-year results. Video / Dean Purcell

Its layoffs had been reported in dribs and drabs, but Spark’s full-year result revealed the scale of the telco’s restructure: around 1300 full-time staff were eliminated, taking its total workforce down to 4043.

The restructure included outsourcing deals with Indian giant Infosys and networking partner Nokia (which also maintains

