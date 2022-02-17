Skellerup lifts half-year profit, on track for record year

Skellerup has reported a bumper first-half profit. Photo / Supplied

Skellerup said its net profit lifted by 19 per cent to $23.2 million in the six months to December and that it was on track for a record profit for the full-year.

The specialised rubberware manufacturer's result was in line with its earnings guidance, issued early this month.

Revenue for the six months to December came to $150.5m, up 10 per cent on the previous corresponding period, while earnings before interest and tax (ebit) rose by 18 per cent to $32.4m.

Skellerup's industrial division reported ebit of $18.7m, up 20 per cent while the agri division ebit was up 9 per cent to $16.7m.