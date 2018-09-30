Countdown has today announced it will no longer be selling packs of single-use straws.
The company estimates that the change will remove as many as 11.6 million straws from circulation and the waste stream each year.
This comes after the company's June announcement that it would be phasing out single-use plastic bags.
Countdown's general manager of corporate affairs and sustainability Kiri Hannifin said the company is focused on removing as much unnecessary plastic as possible from its stores.
"Like other plastic and packaging, straws can have a disastrous impact on the marine environment if they end up there," said Hannifin.