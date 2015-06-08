The March quarter captured the weakness in global dairy prices.

New Zealand's wholesale trade shrank in the first three months of the year, snapping six quarters of expansion, with a decline in goods derived from the primary sector leading the contraction.

Seasonally adjusted sales fell 0.8 per cent in the three months ended March 31, turning around from 0.2 per cent growth in the December quarter, and posting its first decline since June 2013, according to Statistics New Zealand.

On an unadjusted basis, wholesale sales rose 1.8 per cent to $20.92 billion from the same quarter a year earlier and extended its run of growth since December 2009. Stocks held at the end of the period were up 5.2 per cent at $9.6 billion from March 2013.

"Most wholesale industries had falls in sales, with the only increase coming from grocery wholesaling," said Statistics New Zealand business indicators manager Neil Kelly.

Wholesale trade acts as an intermediary between the manufacturer and the consumer, and the survey is typically watched by economists as it feeds into the national accounts and gross domestic product calculations.