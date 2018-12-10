Kiwis head to pub and mall as petrol prices fall

Kiwis made big savings on fuel in November and many of us headed straight off to the pub - or the mall.

The biggest monthly drop in fuel spending in a decade coincided with people spending more at department stores, bars, cafés, and restaurants, Stats NZ said today.

Card spending on fuel was down 7.2 per cent when compared with October 2018.

"Spending on fuel was $625 million, the lowest monthly total since October 2017," retail statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

"During November, average fuel prices had dropped around 20 cents a litre. This made pump prices the lowest they had been since October 2017."