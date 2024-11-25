JB Hi-Fi's New Zealand division accounts for under 4% of total group sales. Photo / Greg Bowker

JB Hi-Fi's New Zealand division accounts for under 4% of total group sales. Photo / Greg Bowker

Despite an increase in sales of 12.3% domestically, JB Hi-Fi’s New Zealand division couldn’t make a profit in its FY24 results.

The local division of the ASX-listed company reported revenue for the year ended June 30, 2024 of $327.9 million, up from $292.1m in 2023.

According to the company, the key growth categories in FY24 were mobile phones, audio, games hardware, IT and small appliances.

Online sales also substantially grew by 32.4% to $42.6m for the year, now contributing to 13% of total sales.

However, the business reported an underlying loss before interest and tax of $2.3m, down $6.7m year-on-year.