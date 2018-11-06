Popular pizza chain Hell has taken pyrotechnics off the menu, despite the pizza-firework combos being a top seller, following calls for social responsibility.
The franchise chain which operates 73 stores around the country has been selling its "Hellfire" fireworks range with a side of pizza in the lead up to and on Guy Fawkes Night for the past five years.
Hell pizza general manager Ben Cumming said the flaming deal was introduced to offer customers a 'whole night's worth of entertainment'.
"We were the first company, and only company, to deliver fireworks to people's houses," Cumming told the Herald.
"We know it has created a lot of enjoyment but this year we have listened to a lot more negative feedback from the public with really legitimate concerns, mainly around safety of animals and anti-social behaviour, so balancing all of that in light of the feedback we feel it is the right thing to do and move on."