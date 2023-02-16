Cyclone Gabrielle: Fresh produce prices likely to rise, experts say

Relentless downpours and flooding are likely to hit fruit and vegetable supply in the coming weeks, further pushing up prices.
“The impact will be huge,” senior Westpac agricultural economist Nathan Penny said, citing extensive damage growers have suffered.
Consumers are likely to face price hikes on fruit and vegetables at the supermarket, especially for pears, apples, stonefruit, berries and leafy vegetables.
“Leafy green vegetables will struggle with supply for a while, particularly areas harder-impacted like Northland, Auckland and the Bay of Plenty more than the South Island,” Penny said.
He said these vegetables were generally supplied to local areas, so North Islanders were likely to see higher prices and lower supply at supermarkets. Freight was challenging for this type of vegetable.
“Some vegetable growers in Pukekohe are reporting losses of up to 30 per cent due to the weather event that happened in that area in late January,” Vegetables NZ chair John Murphy said, referring to the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.
He said current weather and trading conditions could deter growers from staying in business.
Murphy added: “Some growers are questioning whether they will be able to stay in the industry. This is a risk to New Zealanders’ food security, and health and wellbeing, as well as to regional economies.”