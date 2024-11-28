Consumer advocates caution Kiwis over Black Friday sales

As for Black Friday, he had a range of advice, particularly about fake discounts offered by retailers who artificially inflate their prices before the event.
He also emphasised the importance of considering the environmental impact of a purchase.
“Black Friday generates significant carbon emissions from increased shipping and packaging. The holiday season also sees a spike in single-use packaging, contributing to plastic pollution and environmental degradation,” Ambler said.
But most of all, he reiterated his call for Kiwis to shop locally and to remember there was always another sale around the corner.
Do your research
Consumer NZ’s Abby Damen said Black Friday was a great opportunity for businesses to entice new customers and boost sales but she also had a warning for shoppers.
“When wallets are squeezed at this time of year, it can be easy to get caught up in the hype.
“Black Friday can be a great opportunity to purchase an item you’ve been coveting but don’t trust retailers to let you know which deals are real.”
She said consumers should do their research, using sites such as PriceSpy and PriceMe to track prices before buying.