Consumer advocates caution Kiwis over Black Friday sales

“There are some fantastic legitimate deals out there during Black Friday sales but it can be easy to get caught up in the hype.

“Black Friday can fuel a culture of overconsumption, leading to unnecessary waste and strain on natural resources.”

He encouraged Kiwis to instead celebrate NZ Made Day on November 21, which he said was a chance to give a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Dane Ambler, executive director of Buy NZ Made, is encouraging Kiwis to look beyond Black Friday sales of big brands and to support local businesses instead.

As for Black Friday, he had a range of advice, particularly about fake discounts offered by retailers who artificially inflate their prices before the event.

He also emphasised the importance of considering the environmental impact of a purchase.

“Black Friday generates significant carbon emissions from increased shipping and packaging. The holiday season also sees a spike in single-use packaging, contributing to plastic pollution and environmental degradation,” Ambler said.

But most of all, he reiterated his call for Kiwis to shop locally and to remember there was always another sale around the corner.

Do your research

Consumer NZ’s Abby Damen said Black Friday was a great opportunity for businesses to entice new customers and boost sales but she also had a warning for shoppers.

“When wallets are squeezed at this time of year, it can be easy to get caught up in the hype.

“Black Friday can be a great opportunity to purchase an item you’ve been coveting but don’t trust retailers to let you know which deals are real.”

She said consumers should do their research, using sites such as PriceSpy and PriceMe to track prices before buying.

Different stores would have the same item on sale at different prices, so it was hard to know which deal was best.

She encouraged consumers not to fall for online pressure tactics such as “Only one item left!” or “Don’t miss out!”

She emphasised that buyers’ rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act could be exploited during events such as Black Friday.

A common issue was items on sale being described as “not returnable”. That was “rubbish”, she said. It did not whether consumers took 30 days or three months to return a faulty item.

She also reiterated concerns about signing up to “buy-now-pay-later” deals, which a quarter of Kiwis are expected to use.

“The appeal at this time of year is understandable but, if you start missing payments, you’ll pay default fees.”

Perhaps most importantly, she emphasised the importance of being certain about the items you buy.

“This might seem obvious but the hype is real, so stay calm and choose carefully because, if you change your mind about a purchase, the retailer doesn’t have to take it back.”

