Mike Cullerne, Arnott’s Group managing director for NZ, shared his excitement for the three acquisitions and their potential to grow in new markets.

Cullerne said the acquisitions would operate similarly to the artisan cracker brand 180degrees, acquired by Arnott’s back in 2021.

He emphasised its strong customer base, which was an attractive proposition in the new acquisitions.

“For us that’s always a good sign. Typically, if things work well in New Zealand, that means they can be taken to the world.”

The three Prolife brands are currently made in Hamilton and Cullerne confirmed no changes to that were planned.

Their names and branding will not change either, with Arnott’s expecting to leverage their already loyal fans.

Mother Earth is the largest of the three and manufactures a range of muesli bars, baked slices, nuts and nut butters.

Flemings similarly makes a range of muesli bars, while VP offers nuts and snack mixes.

Cullerne said Australia was the logical place to expand the three brands, and using Arnott’s extensive expertise would be key in growing their market share, particularly for distribution.

The Mother Earth brand is particularly exciting for Cullerne as part of Arnott’s wider product offering.

Mother Earth currently has a limited footprint in Australia but doesn’t distribute its entire range.

“Our primary focus at this point would be to expand our Australian business as quickly as possible,” Cullerne said.

He also hinted at the brand’s potential for wider expansion internationally.

While he couldn’t share the cost of the three acquisitions, Cullerne was confident they would add “a pretty significant chunk of revenue” to the Arnott’s business.

Bernie and Kaye Crosby founded Prolife Foods in Hamilton back in 1984. The Mother Earth brand, which has been acquired by Arnott's, was previously purchased by Prolife from Cadbury in 2008.

Prolife Foods chief executive Andrew Smith shared his pride in his company’s part in growing the three brands.

“Over the past 15 years we have significantly grown the Mother Earth brand into a much loved and recognised snacking brand in New Zealand,” Smith said.

“Leveraging the Arnott’s group’s scale and expertise, the brand will now be able to reach more consumers across Australia and beyond.”

Smith said Prolife Foods would continue to support Arnott’s at its Hamilton site while growing its Self Selection business and its vertically integrated Mānuka honey venture.

Prolife Foods was founded by Bernie and Kaye Crosby in 1984. Belgian-owned enterprise Finasucre purchased a significant stake in the business in 2022.

