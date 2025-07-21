Advertisement
Electric motorbike maker Ubco saved by Kiwi rich-list families, adopts new focus

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Some of the 175 Ubco bikes bought by Australia Post. Now that it's been saved from receivership, the Tauranga firm hopes to expand the pilot to more of Australia Post's 10,000 posties.

Three Kiwi rich-list families and another former investor have stepped up to buy financially troubled electric motor bike maker Ubco.

The Mount Maunganui company was placed into receivership in January with the first receiver’s report released in March showing it owed $35.7 million.

There was a ray of hope, however,

