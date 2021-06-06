Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Leonard Sampson - The new face at the helm of Port of Tauranga

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Incoming Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson (left) will have big shoes to fill when he takes over from Mark Cairns (right). Photo / Alan Gibson

Incoming Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson (left) will have big shoes to fill when he takes over from Mark Cairns (right). Photo / Alan Gibson

If incoming Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson is weary of being asked how his shoe size compares to Mark Cairns', he's too polite to say.

Then again, perhaps the issue doesn't come up much in polite company because Sampson is already well-known at the port, having worked there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies