Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics
Updated

Maersk upgrades Asia-Oceania shipping network, introduces new New Zealand-China container service

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Maersk, the world's second-largest container shipping line, is a frequent caller to New Zealand.

Maersk, the world's second-largest container shipping line, is a frequent caller to New Zealand.

Shipping giant Maersk will introduce a new container vessel service to New Zealand next month, saying it will provide faster and more direct connections between this country’s export ports and Australia and Greater China.

The new Northern Star service will provide direct coverage to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics