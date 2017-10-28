Local Focus: Wall of Wood arrives

The long-promised Wall of Wood is hitting our ports. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Napier Port says the volume of wood shipped through it's docks will double for almost a decade.

Dubbed "The Wall of Wood", it is the result of a spike in planting in the 1990s when log prices soared.

Most wood is exported as logs, mainly to China, and Napier Port has made changes to the way it operates to accommodate the increase, including the ability to load logs from four berths.

Port commercial manager Andrew Locke said the volume had quadrupled since 2000.

"We have gone from 400,000 tonnes to 1.6 million tonnes," he said. "Within eight years we will be at 3 million tonnes and I think that is a very conservative number."