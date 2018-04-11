Oil and gas industry head: 'This will hurt mums and dads' at the fuel pump

The oil and gas industry head says he did not know of the Government's plans to issue no new permits for exploration of offshore oil and gas fields.
"The press release is the first we've seen of this," Cameron Madgwick, chief executive of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ), told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.
"It's deeply disappointing. There was absolutely no consultation with the industry… Indeed, the Labour Party, in its energy policy specifically talks about offshore energy exploration."
At a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern strongly countered claims the industry had been blindsided, saying that Labour Party's position on the future of oil and gas was clearly indicated in its manifesto and that this move shouldn't have come as a surprise.
However, Madgwick says this specific issue was not raised in discussions between PEPANZ and the Government.