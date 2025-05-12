Z Energy refuses to comment on Flick Electric closure

Z Energy's foray into the retail electricity market has not been smooth sailing.

Z Energy is refusing to comment on speculation that it is closing down its retail electricity business, Flick Electric.

BusinessDesk has been told that Z Energy is getting out of the electricity retail business after a less-than-successful foray into the sector beginning more than seven years ago.

BusinessDesk has been told that Flick employees have been informed and a consultation will begin on Tuesday.

The proposal is to move the company’s 40,000 customers to Meridian.

A Z spokeswoman said the company did not comment on market speculation. Flick did not respond to inquiries.