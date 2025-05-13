Auckland-based energy company Vector has appointed Australia’s Barrenjoey Capital Partners to assist in a strategic review of its fibre business.
Vector Fibre builds and manages data network solutions for businesses predominantly in Auckland, including major businesses, government entities and some leading channel partners.
“There is no certainty that the strategic review will result in any transaction, nor if a transaction were to occur, its terms or the transaction value achieved,” Vector said.
Vector delivers energy and communication services to more than 620,000 residential and commercial customers across New Zealand.
The company is 75.1% owned by Entrust - a private trust representing 365,000 beneficiaries.