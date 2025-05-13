In January, Vector completed the sale of its LPG business Vector Ongas, and the group’s 60.25% shareholding in Liquigas Ltd.

This followed the sale of the group’s natural gas trading business last July.

Last month, Vector said the nine months to March 31 saw connection numbers continue to grow across Vector’s Auckland electricity and gas networks.

In the year to 31 March 2025, total electricity connection numbers grew by 1.3%.

“However, new connections in the nine months ended 31 March 2025 have been 23.0% lower than in the comparative nine months to 31 March 2024, reflective of the broader economic slowdown,” the company said.

Electricity distributed volume for the period was down 1.5% compared with the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Residential volumes were down 2.5% while business volumes were down 0.8%.

The company’s shares last traded at $4.23, having gained 14.6% over the past 12 months.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, he primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.