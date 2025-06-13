Collins said shipping insurance companies had warned about increased risks in the area.

Brent crude prices rose more than 5% to US$72.22 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate rose by a similar margin to US$71.24, the Financial Times reported today.

Collins said a crucial factor in fuel prices would be how fast the market stabilised.

“The major geopolitical area is the Strait of Hormuz ... 30% of international oil goes through there.”

The strait connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the rest of the Indian Ocean.

Iran supplied about 5% of oil to the global market, Collins said.

He said the Houthis on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen presented less of a risk.

“The Americans attacked those about a month ago and basically decimated them, so they’re not in the equation as much.”

Collins said the severity of Israel’s attacks and any reaction to those attacks would affect the international oil market.

“The Commerce Commission previously talked about what’s known as the ‘rocket and feather’ effect,” he added.

That was when companies were quick to put prices up, and slow to bring them down.

Smoke rises in Tehran early on Friday as Israel carried out a major attack intended to cripple Iran's nuclear programme, Israeli officials said. Photo / New York Times

He said the fuel Kiwis were buying at retail outlets now was purchased more than a month ago and refined.

“So we should not see an immediate jump and I hope that does not happen.”

He said that since the oil refinery in Northland was shut down, the country imported refined fuels from Singapore, Korea, and other parts of Asia.

“It takes at least a month to come down generally, to get it shipped out of Singapore,” he added.

“You’ve also got to remember that if you look at today’s price, that’s for next month’s contract.

“So in theory, the price that Kiwi motorists pay shouldn’t go up significantly for a month.”

He advised against stockpiling.

“It’s a dangerous activity and it could negate your insurance, particularly around your household if you were to do it.”

Collins added: “You don’t need to panic buy it.”

He said if big petrol retailers did decide to hike prices immediately, legal consequences could follow.

“Look, they can’t collude together because they’d get themselves in trouble with the Commerce Commission.”

He added: “It’s still a little bit of time before we work out exactly where the market’s going to move. But at this stage, based on one event in a very short period of time, we should not see an immediate jump in fuel.”

But over the next few weeks or a month, prices could go up, he said.

That applied to petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

Collins said about 40% of international oil was used for producing goods and about 50% for transport.

Aviation fuel used in New Zealand largely emanated from the same refineries as other fuels New Zealand imported, he said.

He said airfares should not go up soon.

“But long-term, we just have to see, because fuel is one of the base inputs for aviation.”

Israel today said it had launched pre-emptive strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites.

The Iranian regime reportedly said Israel unleashed a “wicked and blood-stained hand” against it.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon today said armed conflict between Israel and Iran could be potentially catastrophic for the Middle East.

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation and courts. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.