That was when companies were quick to put prices up, and slow to bring them down.
He said the fuel Kiwis were buying at retail outlets now was purchased more than a month ago and refined.
“So we should not see an immediate jump and I hope that does not happen.”
He said that since the oil refinery in Northland was shut down, the country imported refined fuels from Singapore, Korea, and other parts of Asia.
“It takes at least a month to come down generally, to get it shipped out of Singapore,” he added.
“You’ve also got to remember that if you look at today’s price, that’s for next month’s contract.
“So in theory, the price that Kiwi motorists pay shouldn’t go up significantly for a month.”
He advised against stockpiling.
“It’s a dangerous activity and it could negate your insurance, particularly around your household if you were to do it.”
Collins added: “You don’t need to panic buy it.”
He said if big petrol retailers did decide to hike prices immediately, legal consequences could follow.
“Look, they can’t collude together because they’d get themselves in trouble with the Commerce Commission.”
He added: “It’s still a little bit of time before we work out exactly where the market’s going to move. But at this stage, based on one event in a very short period of time, we should not see an immediate jump in fuel.”
But over the next few weeks or a month, prices could go up, he said.
That applied to petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.
Collins said about 40% of international oil was used for producing goods and about 50% for transport.
Aviation fuel used in New Zealand largely emanated from the same refineries as other fuels New Zealand imported, he said.
He said airfares should not go up soon.
“But long-term, we just have to see, because fuel is one of the base inputs for aviation.”