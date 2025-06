Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo / AFP

Explosions were heard today in the Iranian capital, state TV reported, but the reason behind the blasts was not immediately clear.

“Loud explosions being heard in different locations of the capital Tehran,” state TV reported without providing details.

AFP correspondents have also heard the blasts.

More to come

-Agence France-Presse