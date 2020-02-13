The 8500sq m building on the corner of Collingwood and Tristram Sts will house ACC's 650 Hamilton staff. Photo / Supplied

Hotel and property developer Tainui Group Holdings is to build a $50 million-plus office complex for ACC in Hamilton.

The commercial arm of Waikato-Tainui will own the four-storey, three-pavilion complex in Hamilton's CBD, leasing it to ACC for 15 years with further rights of renewal.

The development of 8500sq m of office space on a carpark site on the corner of Collingwood and Tristram Sts will house ACC's 650 Hamilton staff, currently working in three Waikato locations. About 18 per cent of ACC's total staff work in Hamilton.

Building will start in the last quarter of this year with a target finish date of October 2022, said TGH chief executive Chris Joblin. It will be TGH's first big development inside Hamilton's CBD and confirmed its commitment to the city, he said.

TGH is building the 5-star Te Arikinui hotel at Auckland airport in a joint venture with the airport company. The hotel is rising alongside the Novotel hotel, another TGH-Auckland airport joint venture opened in 2011 in association with Accor.