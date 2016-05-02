Westpac looks to grow rural footprint

Westpac New Zealand is pushing to boost its rural market share, even after the proportion of its agribusiness portfolio classified as stressed more than doubled in the past year amid the dairy downturn.
Speaking yesterday after reporting a 2 per cent lift in half-year cash earnings to $445 million, chief executive David McLean said the agricultural sector had "historically been a bit of a gap" for the bank.
Westpac's agri market share sits at 12.6 per cent, up from 12.1 per cent a year ago but still well below its share of other segments.
"Over time, which could be multiple years, we'd like to see our agri market share get closer to 20 per cent," McLean said. "By demonstrating continued support when the sector is under stress, it's a good time to build relationships with borrowers."