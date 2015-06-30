NZ business confidence turns negative

Agriculture was the most downbeat sector, with business sentiment, profits, employment and investment intentions all negative. Photo / Christine Cornege

New Zealand business confidence turned negative this month for the first time since the Christchurch earthquake in February 2011, led by a gloomy agriculture sector.

A net 2.3 per cent of firms were pessimistic about the general economy over the year ahead, turning from a net 15.7 per cent who were optimistic in May, according to the ANZ Business Outlook survey. A net 23.6 per cent expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, down from 32.6 per cent last month, and hitting a three-year low.

The New Zealand dollar weakened to 68.12 US cents from 68.37 cents immediately before the 1pm release of the survey.

Agriculture was the most downbeat sector in this month's survey, with business sentiment, profits, employment and investment intentions all negative.