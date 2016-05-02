Craigs Investment Partners has received a formal warning from the Financial Markets Authority. Photo/Joel Ford

One of the country's largest broking firm has been handed a formal warning by the regulator after it breached anti-money laundering laws.

Craigs Investment Partners, which has 16 offices around the country with 120 investment advisers, reached a settlement agreement with the Financial Markets Authority after admitting it breached the law.

The company was found to have failed to undertake adequate due diligence on a client and then did not terminate its relationship with the client when it was unable to complete the required level of information gathering.

Anti-money laundering legislation came in to force in New Zealand from June 30, 2013.

In a statement the FMA said in its view Craigs Investment Partners had deficiencies in its compliance programme following the introduction of the new law.