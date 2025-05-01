The bank said eligible ASB business and rural customers could also get access to working capital of up to $100,000.

“We know this may be a stressful time and our thoughts are with those impacted by the extreme weather,” said Adam Boyd, ASB executive general manager for personal banking.

“Our teams are on standby to talk through relief options for customers that have damage to their homes, properties or businesses and need support. We are here to help.”

Long-time residents in Doyleston, Selwyn, say the flooding is as bad as they've ever seen it. Photo / George Heard

Heavy rain floods have hit Canterbury homes and roads, while severe winds gusting up to 150km/h have buffeted Wellington, damaging roofs, downing trees and closing roads.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it attended 93 minor storm-related events between 6am and 2.10pm, and referred a further 66 to other agencies.

The weather has also led to flights at Wellington Airport being cancelled until at least 6pm.