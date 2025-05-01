- ASB offers to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months for weather-affected customers.
- The bank also considers emergency credit card limit increases and overdraft facilities.
- Heavy rain and winds have caused flooding and damage in Canterbury and Wellington, affecting homes and roads.
ASB is offering to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months for those affected by extreme weather events in the South Island and lower North Island.
It’s one of a couple of emergency relief methods the bank is offering personal, business and farming customers.
ASB said it would also immediately consider requests for emergency credit card limit increases and overdraft facilities.