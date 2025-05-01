Advertisement
ASB provides emergency relief for storm-affected customers

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Heather Keats updates the powerful system battering New Zealand, bringing floods, snow, extreme wind and widespread disruption. Video / NZ Herald, MetService, Vanessa Weenink
  • ASB offers to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months for weather-affected customers.
  • The bank also considers emergency credit card limit increases and overdraft facilities.
  • Heavy rain and winds have caused flooding and damage in Canterbury and Wellington, affecting homes and roads.

ASB is offering to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months for those affected by extreme weather events in the South Island and lower North Island.

It’s one of a couple of emergency relief methods the bank is offering personal, business and farming customers.

ASB said it would also immediately consider requests for emergency credit card limit increases and overdraft facilities.

The bank said eligible ASB business and rural customers could also get access to working capital of up to $100,000.

“We know this may be a stressful time and our thoughts are with those impacted by the extreme weather,” said Adam Boyd, ASB executive general manager for personal banking.

“Our teams are on standby to talk through relief options for customers that have damage to their homes, properties or businesses and need support. We are here to help.”

Long-time residents in Doyleston, Selwyn, say the flooding is as bad as they've ever seen it. Photo / George Heard
Heavy rain floods have hit Canterbury homes and roads, while severe winds gusting up to 150km/h have buffeted Wellington, damaging roofs, downing trees and closing roads.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it attended 93 minor storm-related events between 6am and 2.10pm, and referred a further 66 to other agencies.

The weather has also led to flights at Wellington Airport being cancelled until at least 6pm.

