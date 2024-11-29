Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Back in the brewing game: Panhead founders buy up Boneface as their second craft beer adventure begins

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Panhead founders Mike and Anna Neilson are the new owners of the Boneface Brewing Company craft brewery and eatery at Brewtown, Upper Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Panhead founders Mike and Anna Neilson are the new owners of the Boneface Brewing Company craft brewery and eatery at Brewtown, Upper Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

When your first craft beer business was “a runaway train” that brewing giant Lion was quick to jump on, what do you do for your second?

You have “more fun, be more creative”, says Mike Neilson, founder of Panhead Custom Ales, who, with wife Anna, has big plans for their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies