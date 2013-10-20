Hamilton's airport is blaming the loss of its only trans-Tasman carrier for a drop in revenue but is keeping the "international" in its title, hoping overseas flights could once again be a reality.
Hamilton International Airport's financial results for 2013 show its operating revenue was $6.521 million which is a $751,000 drop on last year for the 12 months to June 30.
A major contributor is the $530,000 the airport lost when Virgin Australia quit it in October 2012.
That followed Air New Zealand's decision to bail out of its transtasman flights in 2009 and means the airport is now a far cry from the days when it had two international airlines and 15 weekly flights to Australia and the Pacific Islands.
Also on the slide were domestic passenger numbers which fell 6 per cent to 295,000 with less demand for flights on Wellington and Christchurch routes. The airport's earnings before interest, tax and depreciation were down $741,000 or nearly a quarter at 24 per cent at $2.3 million for the same period.