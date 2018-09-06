Virgin Australia cabin crew members Havannah Pearson and Stevie Wintle. The airline kicked off its new food offer with a burger giveaway. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Virgin Australia has today announced the final three shortlisted beef suppliers who are in the running to supply their produce in meals on flights from New Zealand to Australia starting from October.

It is the latest step in Virgin's preparations to take on current partner Air New Zealand on routes across the Tasman. The two airlines will become direct competitors from October 28 after the New Zealand airline ditched Virgin after a seven-year partnership.

The shortlisted farms are: Beaumont Station, in Central Otago; Hinterland Fodds, a grouping of sheep and beef farmers in the central North Island, and Moreish Ltd, in Palmerston North.

Virgin Australia general manager, customer experience and product, Tash Tobias, said the airline was impressed with the quality and creativity of the applications.

"We received more than 45 high-quality applications from farmers all over New Zealand which shows the breadth of the amazing local farms and produce here," said Tobias.