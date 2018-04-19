Air New Zealand might be celebrated as one of the most reputable brands across both sides of the Tasman, but NZ First's Shane Jones warns that the company's activities in the regions of Aotearoa could threaten its esteemed reputation.
The remarks from the Minister for Regional Economic Development come after Air New Zealand was listed as the second most reputable brand in New Zealand and the most reputable in Australia on the respective annual Corporate Reputation Indexes.
Jones didn't find the results of the index surprising, saying that his experiences with the airline's frontline staff have always been excellent.
The politician, who has been highly critical of Air New Zealand following the airline's decision to pull its Kapiti service, did, however, add that the national carrier should take care not to alienate the regions, which play such an important role in the imagery often used in the branding.
Jones said the truly iconic New Zealand imagery – the landscapes and the cultural heritage – almost always comes from the regions.