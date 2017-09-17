National leader Bill English says he is disturbed a burst fuel pipeline has disrupted people's travel plans but he remains confident the situation will be rectified as soon as possible.

An investor has complained to the authorities about Refining NZ's slowness to tell the market about the pipeline leak which has led to travel disruption amid a shortage in aviation fuel.

Refining NZ found the leak last Thursday but only made an announcement to the sharemarket at 8.30am this morning.

Peter Wakeman, who owns shares in Auckland Airport, said he was concerned people were trading shares last week without full knowledge about the potential impact on the company and other listed companies such as the airport and airlines.

"It is unbelievable for Refining NZ to not make the disclosure until Monday morning."

Wakeman said he had complained to the NZX and the Financial Markets Authority about the delay.