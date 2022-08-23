From RNZ
A New Zealand airline is releasing $799 all-you-can-fly tickets, giving purchasers three months to travel as often as they like with the airline.
Regional carrier Sounds Air has 1000 tickets available and flies to nine destinations from Blenheim, Christchurch, Nelson, Paraparaumu, Picton, Taupō, Wānaka, Wellington and Westport.
Sounds Air general manager Andrew Crawford said the country was past Omicron and Covid-19, and while people wanted to get "out there" again, they had been slow coming back to air travel.