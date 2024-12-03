Inside look: Air New Zealand’s ‘world first’ Dreamliner Retrofit

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran sits in the new economy seats being installed on the airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the first of 14 that are being retrofitted in Singapore. Photo / Alex Twentyman
On a secure site near Singapore’s Changi Airport lies ST Engineering, the brains behind Air New Zealand’s $500 million Boeing 787 Dreamliner retrofit operation.
The project comes with a raft of changes to the onboard experience, from a redesigned seat layout, including a brand new premier option, alongside significant upgradesto premium economy and economy options.
Air New Zealand is retrofitting its entire 14-plane fleet of Dreamliners, the first nose-to-tail retrofit of the 787-9 aircraft worldwide.
The first of those retrofits is well underway with the team at ST Engineering, expecting to finish its first retrofit at the end of this year, potentially with a return back to New Zealand in February.
Beyond having the same interior design, Air New Zealand chief financial officer Richard Thomson said some part numbers would be shared across the retrofit and new planes, streamlining efficiency and repairability.
Thomson said that the new 787s were originally set to be delivered in 2021, with Covid-19 and parts manufacturing delays causing a dramatic shift in the expected timeline.
Although he says the opportunity now lies with the ability to be adaptable and plan with more purpose.
A brand new experience
The aircraft LOPA (Layout of Passenger Accommodation) on all 14 aircraft will be reconfigured to have 272 seats.
It will feature four Business Premier Luxe seats (its new offering), 22 Business Premier seats, 33 Premium Economy seats, and 213 Economy seats, including 13 Economy Skycouches.
Customers of the four new luxe seats will be treated to a deluxe experience, starting with a sliding door that provides a fully enclosed space for the passenger giving maximum privacy. Air New Zealand confirmed that it was hopeful it would be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The luxe option comes with a luxury throw, buddy seat, ottoman, bolster cushion, and an extra large 17x20-inch deployable table for two, allowing for a shared dining experience while in the air.
As for the remaining 22 business premier seats, they feature a newly redesigned cabin experience, with a smaller partition to give privacy.
Perhaps the biggest upgrade is the entertainment screens developed by SPI, with the business premier Luxe and premier options home to a 24-inch HD 4K screen, up from an 11-inch screen on the current model.
It will also feature a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, alongside expanded Bluetooth connectivity and remote pairing, giving the option of a second screen/remote.
The new seat is designed by the team at Safran in Wales, costing an average of up to $450,000 to build from development, building and installation into the aircraft.
The premier options also maintain their popular 2m lie-flat beds, with a new continuous recline from seat to bed and a memory foam mattress topper.
Aircraft programme manager for Air New Zealand Angie McIvor confirmed that the new retrofitted planes would have 27.5% more premium seats compared to the current models, replacing economy options.
However, they have sacrificed two business premier seats to fit the expanded seat sizes and weights of the premium economy and business options.
Air New Zealand believes it is targeting the right market for those travelling long distances who prefer the premium experience.
Foran described the airline’s business strategy direction as “How to play, how to win,” a theme that they believe is going to make them stand out.
However, the changes don’t stop there, with the premium economy returning to a fixed-shell seat base.
McIvor explained the changes mean passengers reclining in the seats don’t have to worry about those sitting behind them, as the seats recline within the solid shell.
With pockets aplenty, a new inbuilt adjustable reading light, a large footrest and a separate foot-bar, a 41-inch seat pitch gives the option a bigger imprint.
It benefits from an expanded 15.6-inch entertainment screen, up from 11 inches on the current model.
Economy seats are also receiving an upgraded experience, with new seats also designed by Safran, featuring a unique wool-blend fabric designed by Interweave in New Zealand.
They will feature a 31-inch seat pitch, with a four-inch recline, three pockets for storage, and similar upgrades to the entertainment screen, increased from nine inches to 13.3 inches.
Economy seats will also benefit from upgraded Bluetooth and remote pairing capabilities, including a new Wi-Fi system to which the entire plane will have access.
The 30 Economy Stretch seats will receive a similar experience but with a larger 35-inch seat pitch, meaning 39% more legroom than a standard economy seat.
The total costs of Economy seats are about $25,000 each to build from development, building and installation into the aircraft.
The airline has also added a Sky Pantry to the Premium Economy and Economy cabins (near the rear of that cabin), so passengers can stretch their legs, grab a bite to eat and hydrate at their leisure throughout their journey.
As for the Skynest previously announced, it will be a six-pod sleep zone that offers sessions for economy passengers to lie down when travelling long haul.
Skynest will be manufactured and installed in the Boeing 787 aircraft once the fleet is back in New Zealand.
Once completed, the aircraft will travel from Auckland to Vancouver, Canada, with another route from Auckland to Rarotonga.
The airline is seriously considering other routes, including a direct-to-India service onboard its Boeing 272 aircraft, but remained quiet on the potential expanded routes for the Dreamliners.
Foran believes the airline is set up for the future, with young and “exactly right” aircraft, paired with smaller capital expenditure in the future.
The full 787 Dreamliner fleet is expected to complete its retrofitting in two years.
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.