Inside look: Air New Zealand’s ‘world first’ Dreamliner Retrofit

The first plane that landed in Singapore back in October has already had its entire interior ripped out, leaving behind an empty shell.

The Dreamliner’s electronics are exposed and set to be rewired, with 52 carbon fibre floor boards recently reinstalled after going through repairs.

New lavatories have been installed, with unique designs featuring native feathers and birds, a key inspiration throughout the new design language.

With a new foot pedal for waste disposal and hands-free flush options, the lavatory experience has had small improvements the airline hopes will be received well by passengers.

Air New Zealand and ST Engineering explained the process for removing the lavatories, sharing that corrosion was a common defect found underneath, although to be expected after nine years of use.

Similar changes can be found in the new carpet beginning to be installed, made of 100% nylon for extra weight savings and durability. It is being manufactured by Botany in Ireland.

Markings across the floor show where the previous herringbone layout for the business class seats was, where a key change is coming with the new design.

Air New Zealand confirmed they are keeping the herringbone layout, but adjusting the angle of the seat and privacy options in response to customer feedback towards the now-dated layout.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran explained the unique partnership between the airline and ST Engineering, where the retrofitting is taking place in Singapore. Photo / Alex Twentyman

The retrofit is a big move for the airline, with chief executive Greg Foran describing it as; “The first retrofit done in this way.”

He expressed his gratitude to the teams working on the project, acknowledging the tough time in the aviation industry and how well the airline and its partners have worked throughout.

The reason this retrofit is so unique is that the new planes being redesigned are the testing grounds for the new 787s Air New Zealand is expecting to receive in 2027-2028.

For this to be possible, it required data sharing of Boeing’s digital plans with Northwest Aerospace Technology through Safran.

Beyond having the same interior design, Air New Zealand chief financial officer Richard Thomson said some part numbers would be shared across the retrofit and new planes, streamlining efficiency and repairability.

Thomson said that the new 787s were originally set to be delivered in 2021, with Covid-19 and parts manufacturing delays causing a dramatic shift in the expected timeline.

Although he says the opportunity now lies with the ability to be adaptable and plan with more purpose.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran and aircraft programme manager Angie McIvor discussed the Dreamliner's new fixed shell premium economy seats, pictured in the storage warehouse ready to be installed. Photo / Alex Twentyman

A brand new experience

The aircraft LOPA (Layout of Passenger Accommodation) on all 14 aircraft will be reconfigured to have 272 seats.

It will feature four Business Premier Luxe seats (its new offering), 22 Business Premier seats, 33 Premium Economy seats, and 213 Economy seats, including 13 Economy Skycouches.

Customers of the four new luxe seats will be treated to a deluxe experience, starting with a sliding door that provides a fully enclosed space for the passenger giving maximum privacy. Air New Zealand confirmed that it was hopeful it would be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The luxe option comes with a luxury throw, buddy seat, ottoman, bolster cushion, and an extra large 17x20-inch deployable table for two, allowing for a shared dining experience while in the air.

As for the remaining 22 business premier seats, they feature a newly redesigned cabin experience, with a smaller partition to give privacy.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is the entertainment screens developed by SPI, with the business premier Luxe and premier options home to a 24-inch HD 4K screen, up from an 11-inch screen on the current model.

It will also feature a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, alongside expanded Bluetooth connectivity and remote pairing, giving the option of a second screen/remote.

The new seat is designed by the team at Safran in Wales, costing an average of up to $450,000 to build from development, building and installation into the aircraft.

The premier options also maintain their popular 2m lie-flat beds, with a new continuous recline from seat to bed and a memory foam mattress topper.

The aircraft lavatories have had a new makeover, with wallpapers featuring bird feathers, alongside a forest graphic. The bird motif is carried throughout the retrofit's design language, all the way down to the carpet. Photo / Alex Twentyman

Aircraft programme manager for Air New Zealand Angie McIvor confirmed that the new retrofitted planes would have 27.5% more premium seats compared to the current models, replacing economy options.

However, they have sacrificed two business premier seats to fit the expanded seat sizes and weights of the premium economy and business options.

Air New Zealand believes it is targeting the right market for those travelling long distances who prefer the premium experience.

Foran described the airline’s business strategy direction as “How to play, how to win,” a theme that they believe is going to make them stand out.

However, the changes don’t stop there, with the premium economy returning to a fixed-shell seat base.

McIvor explained the changes mean passengers reclining in the seats don’t have to worry about those sitting behind them, as the seats recline within the solid shell.

With pockets aplenty, a new inbuilt adjustable reading light, a large footrest and a separate foot-bar, a 41-inch seat pitch gives the option a bigger imprint.

The retrofit is only just getting started, with the first of Air New Zealand's 787 Dreamliner's expected to finish its makeover at the end of this year, potentially arriving back in New Zealand by February. Photo / Alex Twentyman

It benefits from an expanded 15.6-inch entertainment screen, up from 11 inches on the current model.

Economy seats are also receiving an upgraded experience, with new seats also designed by Safran, featuring a unique wool-blend fabric designed by Interweave in New Zealand.

They will feature a 31-inch seat pitch, with a four-inch recline, three pockets for storage, and similar upgrades to the entertainment screen, increased from nine inches to 13.3 inches.

Economy seats will also benefit from upgraded Bluetooth and remote pairing capabilities, including a new Wi-Fi system to which the entire plane will have access.

The 30 Economy Stretch seats will receive a similar experience but with a larger 35-inch seat pitch, meaning 39% more legroom than a standard economy seat.

The total costs of Economy seats are about $25,000 each to build from development, building and installation into the aircraft.

The airline has also added a Sky Pantry to the Premium Economy and Economy cabins (near the rear of that cabin), so passengers can stretch their legs, grab a bite to eat and hydrate at their leisure throughout their journey.

As for the Skynest previously announced, it will be a six-pod sleep zone that offers sessions for economy passengers to lie down when travelling long haul.

Skynest will be manufactured and installed in the Boeing 787 aircraft once the fleet is back in New Zealand.

With new entertainment screens and redesigned storage, Economy seats remain packaged and lined up waiting for their turn to be installed at ST Engineering's facility in Singapore. Photo / Alex Twentyman

Once completed, the aircraft will travel from Auckland to Vancouver, Canada, with another route from Auckland to Rarotonga.

The airline is seriously considering other routes, including a direct-to-India service onboard its Boeing 272 aircraft, but remained quiet on the potential expanded routes for the Dreamliners.

Foran believes the airline is set up for the future, with young and “exactly right” aircraft, paired with smaller capital expenditure in the future.

The full 787 Dreamliner fleet is expected to complete its retrofitting in two years.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.