Flight Centre has stood down more than 300 employees and closed 58 of its retail stores across the country.

David Coombes, managing director Flight Centre NZ, said travel restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19 had meant staff had been unable to perform the overwhelming majority of the tasks that they normally do.

"Today, we made the incredibly difficult decisions to do what many other companies have already done by standing down over 300 of our people, and closing 58 of our retail stores across the country."

He said people were the heart and soul of our company and "we are gutted that it has come to this".

"Our people who are stepping down remain a very important part of our whanau, and of our future – we will welcome them back with open arms when restrictions are lifted and demand for travel starts to improve.