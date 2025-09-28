The airport today opened its biggest-ever expansion project. Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui and PM Christopher Luxon front media. Video / Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport raising up to $300 million

Auckland Airport says it wants to raise up to $300 million by issuing bonds.

The airport today told the NZX it was offering up to $150m of five-and-a-half year fixed rate retail bonds.

The airport was also considering making an offer of floating rate wholesale bonds maturing in October 2028.

“Retail investors may not participate in the wholesale offer,” the airport said today.

The airport is embarking on a multibillion-dollar infrastructure upgrade.