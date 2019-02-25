Air New Zealand is preparing to cut fares by up to 50 per cent on a swathe of its domestic routes.
The Herald understands the airline is working on a strategy to try and stimulate its domestic market, especially the regional routes, since it announced a profit downgrade last month.
The airline is set to reveal dramatic price cuts of up to 50 per cent off its entry-level fares on more than 40 routes in the next 48 hours.
Air New Zealand is yet to respond to a request for comment.
The company last month slashed its full-year earnings forecast.