The pricing shakeup comes after Air New Zealand last month slashed its full-year earnings forecast. Photo / Winston Aldworth

Air New Zealand is preparing to cut fares by up to 50 per cent on a swathe of its domestic routes.

The Herald understands the airline is working on a strategy to try and stimulate its domestic market, especially the regional routes, since it announced a profit downgrade last month.

The airline is set to reveal dramatic price cuts of up to 50 per cent off its entry-level fares on more than 40 routes in the next 48 hours.

Air New Zealand is yet to respond to a request for comment.

The company last month slashed its full-year earnings forecast.