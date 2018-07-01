Air Chathams will provide the flight service between Kāpiti and Auckland. Photo / Bevan Conley

Air Chathams has announced it will take over a flight service between Paraparaumu and Auckland after Air New Zealand pulled out.

From August 20, Air Chathams will operate 36 flights a week between Auckland and Kāpiti Coast, a new regional route for the family-owned airline, which will offer travellers up to 1152 seats per week on board its fleet of Saab 340 aircraft.

"As an airline that is committed to the regions in New Zealand, we are absolutely delighted to be launching a new service in Kāpiti," said owner Craig Emeny.

"We think the route has a huge amount of potential, and we are really looking forward to getting to know the local community and delivering a quality flight service that residents can be proud of.

"Making sure that we deliver a frequent and quality service that people can rely on has always been at the heart of our business operation, and we are excited about delivering an airline service that will make a positive contribution to Kāpiti's future regional economic growth," Emeny said.