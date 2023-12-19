Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Zespri identifies major lost opportunity for SunGold kiwifruit

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Zespri has a 5000ha limit on its overseas growing activities.

Zespri has a 5000ha limit on its overseas growing activities.

Zespri’s grower-owners could soon be called on to rethink the limit they’ve put on offshore production of market favourite SunGold kiwifruit, as the global exporter identified a massive opportunity gap it says could be filled by competitors.

In its latest outlook report, Zespri says by 2033, forecasts indicate there will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness