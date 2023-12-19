Zespri has a 5000ha limit on its overseas growing activities.

Zespri’s grower-owners could soon be called on to rethink the limit they’ve put on offshore production of market favourite SunGold kiwifruit, as the global exporter identified a massive opportunity gap it says could be filled by competitors.

In its latest outlook report, Zespri says by 2033, forecasts indicate there will be 53 million trays of excess target demand for non-New Zealand-grown SunGold, known in the industry as Gold3. The bestselling variety was developed in New Zealand and is said to be the world’s highest-performing kiwifruit.

Zespri said the supply hole is an opportunity for it “to capture more demand and if we don’t, [there’s] a risk that competitors will fill the supply gap”.

Zespri’s main supplier of Gold3 fruit is its New Zealand growers. But the company also contracts Northern Hemisphere orchardists to grow the variety to fill offshore retail shelves with SunGold in the New Zealand off season. However, its New Zealand growers have put a limit of 5000ha on this offshore growing.

A bid by Zespri leaders last year to increase the limit by 10,000ha (excluding Chile and China) was voted down by growers. Zespri, a regulated “single-desk” exporter of all New Zealand kiwifruit except to Australia, is required to get 75 per cent grower support for “non-core” commercial proposals.