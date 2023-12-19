“Expansion of our ZGS (Zespri Global Supply) operations will be a discussion for the industry to have over the next two years,” says the new outlook report.
Non-New Zealand Zespri-brand growers are expected to supply about 52 million trays of SunGold and Hayward green fruit by 2028, based on the 5000ha plantings. As of March end this year, Zespri had planted 4502ha of the 5000ha limit. It said it expected to reach the maximum by next year.
“This will leave a significant gap in the market and supply chain which competitors will fill,” the outlook says.
“The current approved hectares leave unfulfilled market demand of Zespri SunGold of 17 million trays by 2028, growing to 53 million trays by 2022.
“The purpose of the 12-month supply is to have high-quality Zespri kiwifruit available to customers all year round.”
The marketer expected the supply of Zespri organic SunGold to increase significantly in the next five years.
Its five-year outlook predicted an increase in total supply of kiwifruit from 133 million trays in the 2023 harvest season to 208 million trays in 2028, equivalent to 156 per cent volume growth.
New Zealand supply of class one conventional SunGold fruit was expected to lift from nearly 90 million trays in 2023 to 145 million trays supplied in 2028.
Zespri’s total global sales of kiwifruit in FY23 was close to $4 billion.
