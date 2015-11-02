Vitamin spin-off boosts company's Bega Cheese returns

Fonterra spent about A$60.7 million ($64 million) to build a 9 per cent stake in Bega in November 2013, which it sold last week for A$74 million. It also received about A$1.6 million of dividends.

Fonterra spent about A$60.7 million ($64 million) to build a 9 per cent stake in Bega in November 2013, which it sold last week for A$74 million. It also received about A$1.6 million of dividends.

Fonterra reaped a 25 per cent gross gain on its two-year investment in Australia's Bega Cheese shares, which jumped to a record last week after announcing a partnership with Blackmores that will compete with the New Zealand dairy exporter in China's infant formula market.

Fonterra spent about A$60.7 million ($64 million) to build a 9 per cent stake in Bega in November 2013, which it sold last week for A$74 million. It also received about A$1.6 million of dividends.

Fonterra is in the process of transforming its Australian business, having taken a $108 million writedown of its yoghurt and dairy desserts assets across the Tasman in 2015. The gain on the Bega shares compares with a 5 per cent return on capital from its Oceania consumer and food service business in 2015.

The sale wouldn't affect Fonterra's commercial relationship with Bega, which includes a licence on the Bega brand and a supply contract for cheese, said chief financial officer Lukas Paravicini. The sale was the best use of the capital, he said.

The sale comes after Fonterra announced last week that Australian managing director Judith Swales had been promoted to managing director Oceania, a new unit that adds the New Zealand consumer business to Fonterra's Australian segment.