Tatua achieved record group revenue of $381 million and earnings of $151m. Photo / Supplied

Tatua achieved record group revenue of $381 million and earnings of $151m. Photo / Supplied

Latest financial results for Waikato blue chip dairy company Tatua prove "location, location, location" is a desirability measure for milk supply as well as real estate.

The boutique company with a long export reach achieved record group revenue of $381 million and earnings of $151m for the year ended July 31, paying its local community of cooperative shareholder-farmers $8.70 per kilogram of milksolids cash.

On top of that it retained earnings of $1.26/kg - equal to $19.1m before tax - for reinvestment.

The 100-plus year old company's group earnings equated to $9.96/kg, before retentions for reinvestment and taxation, up on the previous year's earnings of $9.66/kg.